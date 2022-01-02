New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 57,492 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,087 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of TripAdvisor worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

