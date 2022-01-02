New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.