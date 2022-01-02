New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.30 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.