New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,389 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

