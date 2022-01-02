New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,884 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period.

NUMV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.