New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $443.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $454.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.06. 286,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,200. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $522,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

