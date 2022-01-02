New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 177,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

