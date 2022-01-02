NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Critical Comparison

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get NetEase alerts:

This table compares NetEase and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 14.62% 14.17% 8.16% Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46%

This table compares NetEase and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 6.04 $1.97 billion $2.76 36.88 Altair Engineering $469.92 million 12.43 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -966.38

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering. Altair Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NetEase and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86 Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.62%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.70%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats Altair Engineering on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.