Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Reaches $0.0127

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $177,190.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,410,722 coins and its circulating supply is 78,660,234 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

