NestEGG Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,862.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $157,013.20 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00023841 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.