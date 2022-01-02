Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.2%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22. 10,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 641,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

