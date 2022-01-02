Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 2.28. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

