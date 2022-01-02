National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

NATI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

