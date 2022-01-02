National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director John Elliott Dooley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

