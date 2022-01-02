Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.31 million to $31.50 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $917.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

