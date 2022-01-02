N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.31. N-able shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 18 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $621,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

