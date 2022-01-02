MultiCoinCasino (MCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,385.18

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One MultiCoinCasino coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0% higher against the dollar. MultiCoinCasino has a market cap of $48,385.18 and approximately $40.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.31 or 0.08031429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00058168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.78 or 0.99860117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007557 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Coin Profile

MultiCoinCasino was first traded on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiCoinCasino is go.multicoin.casino

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

