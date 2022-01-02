Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $3.80 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,908 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $36.10 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

