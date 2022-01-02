Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.0% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

