Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 0.5% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned 0.05% of Fortis worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 327,978 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $11,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

NYSE:FTS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

