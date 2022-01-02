MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

