MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $48.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

