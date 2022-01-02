MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $31.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,467 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $31,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

