MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $255.23 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

