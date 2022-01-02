MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $387.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

