MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,042.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.79 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

