MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,390.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.10 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82.

