MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 55,818 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

IWR opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

