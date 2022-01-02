Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $59.36 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

