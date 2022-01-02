MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

NYSE MSM opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.