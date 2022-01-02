Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $11.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 875.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

