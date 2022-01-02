Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $301.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

