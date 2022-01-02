Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $8.74 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

