Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 716.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

