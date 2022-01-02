Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

