Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.22 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

