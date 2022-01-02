MoonTools (MOONS) Trading Down 32.2% Over Last Week

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $460,154.47 and $2,819.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for $16.73 or 0.00035187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.38 or 0.07861221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,424.58 or 0.99726440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007909 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

