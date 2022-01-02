Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.10.

NYSE:MOH opened at $318.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.