MobileCoin Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00020964 BTC on major exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $736.08 million and $530,974.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007543 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.