Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,908.87 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,885.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,413.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,154.64.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

