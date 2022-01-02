Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

