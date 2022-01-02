Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $206.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.