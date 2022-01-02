Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

