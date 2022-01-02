Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $15,077.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $47.66 or 0.00100808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.56 or 0.07874468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,242.33 or 0.99933523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 237,823 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

