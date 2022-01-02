Minot Capital LP Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Minot Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Minot Capital LP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.47 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.