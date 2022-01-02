MimbleWimbleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $145,574.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $91.92 million and $145,574.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.51 or 0.00017965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00293053 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,805,744 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

