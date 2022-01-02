Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

