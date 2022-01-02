Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

