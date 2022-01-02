Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,935,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $93.15 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

