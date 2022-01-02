MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $813,264 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

